KCSO: Juvenile arrested following threat targeting Hardin Valley

The juvenile made the threat via Snapchat and was targeting the Hardin Valley prom, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A juvenile is arrested after making a threat that was targeting the Hardin Valley prom Saturday night, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

On April 29, KCSO was alerted to a potential threat of mass violence from the Knoxville Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation on a tip they received. According to police, the juvenile made the threat via Snapchat and was targeting the Hardin Valley prom.

KCSO officers, along with Juvenile Crimes Detectives, found the juvenile just before 8 p.m. The juvenile was charged with the threat of mass violence and is being held at the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Detention Center, KCSO said.