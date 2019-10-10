MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Blount County deputies took a 16-year-old man into custody Wednesday on four felony charges for stealing two vehicles, a handgun, and then running from authorities.

Investigators said they received a tip that the teen, who was a suspect in vehicle thefts and burglaries in the area, was at a home in the Pea Ridge and Temple Road area.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies saw him on Daisy Circle but he ran.

After a more than two-hour search, deputies said they found him in a field near Pea Ridge Road.

Knoxville Police said he was reported missing on Sept. 20. He's on probation in Knox County and the missing report was filed after he took his ankle monitor off.

The sheriff's office also said investigators were able to determine the teen had stolen a 2007 Jeep Limited and a 2001 Ford F250 over the course of a week. Both vehicles were found damaged on Sunday in the Pea Ridge Road area.

He's being held in the Blount County Juvenile Detention Facility. A hearing was set for Thursday morning.

BCSO said the investigation is continuing, and additional charges could be forthcoming.