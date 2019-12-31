KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Five juveniles are ending 2019 in police custody after a crime spree that lasted more than seven hours on Monday, according to a press release from Knoxville Police.

The teens are facing a long list of charges including evading arrest, robbery, auto theft and aggravated assault, according to authorities. Knoxville Police took three 13-year-old males into custody, along with a 15-year-old female and a 14-year-old male.

The night began when KPD officers responded to a call about a vehicle theft near the intersection of Islington Avenue and Olive Street. A 66-year-old man said that two males stole a 2019 Jeep Cherokee that he left running and unattended, according to authorities.

He approached the vehicle after the suspects entered it and the males drove towards him, hitting his left leg, according to police. He did not need medical attention and the suspects fled the scene.

Then, at around 10:40 p.m., KPD responded to reports about a robbery at a Shell Station on Cumberland Avenue. Two women were inside who said that suspects tried to steal their vehicle as well, which was left running and attended while the owner was in the store, according to authorities.

Before the suspects could leave, she confronted them, police said. A physical altercation broke out, and KPD said the suspects took one of the women's purses. One woman had several bruises on her face as a result of the incident.

Later, KPD spotted the Jeep Cherokee on Western Avenue, near Knoxville College. The suspects refused to pull over and a lengthy pursuit began, according to authorities. It ended when the suspects stopped and exited the vehicle on Cherry Street.

They tried to run, police said, but were taken into custody with assistance from the Knox County Sheriff's Office.