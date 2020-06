A man traveling from Seattle was taken into custody, authorities said.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One person was arrested at the Nashville International Airport (BNA) after a large amount of marijuana was found in two suitcases.

BNA officials said that airport detectives and K-9 Havoc found 42 pounds of marijuana in two checked suitcases Wednesday.

A man traveling from Seattle, Washington, was taken into custody, according to authorities.