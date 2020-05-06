KCSO: 2 teacher assistants, bus driver arrested after assault on special needs student

A teacher assistant hit a 17-year-old student in the head with his elbow and punched him, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three people have been arrested after a 17-year-old, non-verbal, special needs student was assaulted on a school bus on December 2, 2019, according to authorities.

Robert Wilson, 40, from Powell, was arrested for hitting the student with his elbow before also hitting him in the face, which broke the student's nose and chipped his tooth, according to records. He was arrested for aggravated assault. Wilson was a teaching assistant when the incident happened, authorities said.

Authorities said two others were arrested for the incident authorities — Elena Banks, 37, from Knoxville and Jeannie Hurst, 55, from Knoxville. According to records, neither reported the assault and are both have been charged with a failure to report child abuse.