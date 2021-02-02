KCSO: 3 people detained after police chase from Knox to Jefferson counties

Police said that the car crashed in Jefferson County, ending the police chase.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said that three people were in custody Thursday night after a police chase that ended with a car crash in Jefferson County.

Officials said that the pursuit began in Knox County and took cruisers to the east of Knoxville on I-40. Police were still working the scene at around 6:45 p.m. Thursday night after the car had crashed.