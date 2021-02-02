KCSO: 3 people detained after police chase from Knox to Jefferson counties

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said that three people were in custody Thursday night after a police chase that ended with a car crash in Jefferson County.
Officials said that the pursuit began in Knox County and took cruisers to the east of Knoxville on I-40. Police were still working the scene at around 6:45 p.m. Thursday night after the car had crashed.
Information about any possible injuries or what started the chase was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.