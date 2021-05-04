KCSO: 32 guns, 164 pounds of marijuana and other narcotics found in Knoxville bust

Officials said they found 164 pounds of marijuana, 3.5 pounds of ecstasy, 1.7 grams of Fentanyl, 168 grams of edible gummies and 32 guns in a bust Monday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office found a haul of narcotics and guns after searching a house Monday on Westwood Road. They said that S.W.A.T. was used during the search.

They found 164 pounds of marijuana, 3.5 pounds of ecstasy, 10.5 pounds of THC wax, 168 grams of edible gummies, 11.6 grams of mushrooms, 1.7 grams of Fentanyl and 404 THC vaping cartridges. They also found 32 guns as a result of the search, according to a release from officials.

Two people were arrested and charged. Anthony Vise, 25, was charged with three kinds of drug violations, possession of a gun during a felony and maintaining a dwelling for drug use within 500 feet of a school zone. Raygen Coker, 22, was also charged with three kinds of drug violations and possession of a gun during a felony.