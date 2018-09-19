Four people were arrested Wednesday morning after an undercover case that could have cost a local jewelry store $150,000.

The owner of Kimball's found out through a broker that a package containing diamonds was being delivered to his business. The owner, however, had not placed an order, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

At that point, the owner said he realized he was a victim of a scam and let an off duty KCSO officer know. That officer then notified detectives.

That was on Tuesday evening.

The sheriff's office said detectives were able to find out which delivery company had the package and set up surveillance.

Wednesday morning, a suspect arrived at the delivery hub and demanded the package. That person along with three others were arrested by detectives at another location.

The suspects have been identified as Corey Smith, 31, Octavia Nashae Smith, 21, Ariana Moshae Jenkins, 21, and Quintaisha Torshe Sullivan, 21.

According to the sheriff's office, they gave addresses in Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Their charges include computer crimes, identification theft, and attempted theft of over $60, 000.

There have been similar cases like this in the Southeast and according to the sheriff's office, more charges could come as the investigation continues.

