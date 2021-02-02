KCSO: 6 arrested, suspected of running criminal organization dealing in stolen catalytic converters

KCSO said the six arrested were middlemen -- they purchased the converters off thieves and took them to recyclers to turn a profit on the precious metals inside.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — After a 10-month-long investigation involving law enforcement in Knox, Scott and Blount counties -- six men are behind bars suspected of operating a criminal organization involved in a spree of vehicle catalytic converter thefts.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said there has been a large-scale conspiracy in East Tennessee to steal and sell the car parts because they contain lucrative precious metals.

KCSO said the six arrested were middlemen -- they would get prices for the converters, purchased them with cash off the street from thieves, and would take them to scrap yards to turn a profit on the precious metals inside. KCSO said two of the men were employees who'd make the exchanges on the street.

The men were identified as:

Edward Browder, 45, of Knoxville

His brother Rhea Browder, 32, of Knoxville

Tegan Cain, 25, of Knoxville

Earnest Bradley, 42, of Knoxville

William Hall, 42, of Blount County (an employee of Rhea Browder)

Kalab Eskew, 38, of Scott County (an employee of Tegan Cain)

KCSO identified four companies involved in the investigation, including Carmack Motors, Browder Metals, Recycle Trade LLC, and Bar Metals LLC.

All six are charged with theft, money laundering and violation of scrap metal records law following a grand jury indictment. They are set to appear in court on September 28 at 9 a.m.

KCSO said most stolen converters are nearly impossible to track because they lack serial numbers and cannot be matched to the vehicles they were stolen off of. Law requires companies purchasing the converters to obtain a thumbprint and picture ID of the seller to deter thieves.