KCSO: Two arrested, three minors taken into DCS custody after deputies find several pounds of illegal drugs

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said the arrests were a part of the 313 Initiative, which aims to stop a pipeline of drugs between Knoxville and Detroit.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said two people were arrested on Wednesday and three minors were removed from a home after a drug arrest as part of the 313 Initiative.

They said Richard Lavell Adams, 33, from Detroit and Lauren Michelle Adams, 31, were taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at a home on Boyds Bridge Pike.

KCSO said they found around 9.3 pounds of heroin at the home, 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine and around 14 pounds of marijuana. They said they also found a stolen handgun and a fully automatic rifle.

KCSO said the arrests were part of the 313 Initiative, which authorities said aims to stop a pipeline of illegal drugs between Detroit and Knoxville. The initiative's name came from Detroit's area code — 313.

It silently began in December 2022, and authorities said they have arrested several people as a result of the initiative already.