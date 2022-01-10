KCSO and FBI searching for suspect in Farragut bank robbery

FBI said that the First Horizon Bank on Parkside Drive was robbed around 2:15 p.m. on January 10.

FARRAGUT, Tenn — Knox County Sheriff's Office and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery that happened at the First Horizon Bank on Parkside Drive.

FBI said the robbery happened on January 10 at 2:15 p.m. The suspect entered the bank and handed a note to the tellers demanding money. The tellers gave the money, and officials believe the suspect fled the bank towards Campbell Station Road.

FBI describes the suspect as a man in his late 20's/early 30's with a slender build. He was pictured wearing a gray shirt with the ‘Champion’ logo on the front, blue jeans, a gray toboggan with the ‘STP’ logo on the front and a white face mask.

A spokesperson with Knox Schools confirmed that Farragut schools were placed on a temporary lockdown out of caution.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery are asked to call the FBI’s Knoxville, Tennessee Field Office at 865-544-0751 or the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 865-215-2243. An online tip can be submitted at: https://tips.fbi.gov.