Knox County law enforcement are working together to nab four suspects being called the 'Wrong House Robbers" in a string of home invasion-style robberies.

According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, deputies and officers with the Knoxville Police Department are searching for three black males and one white male in three separate robberies in South Knoxville, the downtown/UT campus area, and West Knox County.

KCSO said the first robbery happened on Oct. 12 off Highland Crest Way and the second on Oct. 20 off Sweetview Way.

Deputies said armed suspects forced their way into occupied residences and made demands for narcotics and money, and in both cases at least one of the robbers reportedly told other suspects they were 'in the wrong residences.'

KCSO said the robbers stole personal property from the victims.

A similar robbery was reported Thursday night -- where armed suspects forced their way into a residence on Clinch Avenue demanding money and narcotics. KCSO said the suspects beat the residents and took their personal property.

KCSO said the suspects were all about average height and weight, but one of the black males had longer dreadlocks and tattoos. The white male was described to have brown hair with a blue tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Officers said the suspects' vehicle is described to be a 2005 or 2008 Ford Escape.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at (865) 215-3590 or KPD at (865) 215-7212.

© 2018 WBIR