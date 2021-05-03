KCSO: Around a dozen reports of thefts from cars during past week

According to reports from the Knox County Sheriff's Office, most of the cars were unlocked.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said that there have been around a dozen reports of thefts from cars in the Karns area over the past week. Most of the time, officials said that the cars were unlocked.

Deputies said they have descriptions of several suspects from victims, but no one has been arrested in connection to the thefts. Some of the items that were stolen include ammunition and guns that victims had in their cars.

Other people said that their purses, laptops and other kinds of valuables were taken. One report said that items were stolen from cars after a home's garage was accidentally left open. Many others said that the cars were broken into, but no items were stolen.

The thefts reported on Branch Hill Lane, Painter Farms Lane, Eagle Pointe Drive, Grass Meadow Boulevard, Mount Holly Lane, Marty McGuiness Circle and Lands End Lane.