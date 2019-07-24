The Knox County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested five people following a chase near Western Heights in Knoxville Tuesday.

According to the KCSO, investigators were searching the area for a known vehicle believed to be spotted in multiple Home Depot thefts in the area.

KCSO said the suspects had stolen more than $13,000 in merchandise from stores, saying it believes some of the suspects were part of an organized retail theft ring that has been stealing from multiple businesses inside Knox County and Knoxville.

The special investigations unit spotted the suspects' red Pontiac Grand Prix in a parking lot off McSpadden Road in Knoxville.

KCSO said the suspects then sped off, and officers started chasing them. During the chase, deputies said the vehicle slowed, and two passengers bailed and began running.

Officers continued chasing the vehicle into the Western Heights area when the driver pulled off the road got out to run. Officers said they were able to capture the driver, and the two others who had run off shortly after.

The KCSO said it later took two others into custody, and all five were booked into jail on various charges from theft, fleeing, and other outstanding warrants.

Officers said they arrested Tommy Kitts, Reid Lindstrom, Derrick Hill, Sparkle Hall and Brian Kirksey. All five are being processed at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility in Knox County.