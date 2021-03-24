KCSO asking for public's help after several complaints of man trying to speak with children

Officials said that car is a red Thunderbird, possibly a 1992 model, with paint peeling off the hood and a dent in the driver's side door.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office and the Knox County Schools Security Division are asking for help finding a car linked to a man they received several complaints about.

They said both KCSO and KCS security have received complaints about an older man trying to speak with children. The car has been seen around schools and neighborhoods, around bus stops where children are usually dropped off.

The car is a red Thunderbird, possibly a 1992 model, with paint peeling off the hood and a dent in the driver's side door. They said it is driven by an older white man with gray hair and gray facial hair, according to witnesses.

Anyone who sees a car matching the description should call 911, officials said. They also said people should not try to follow it and if they can get a tag number, they should report it to officials.