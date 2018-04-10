The Knox County Sheriff's Office said officers arrested two men Wednesday after a chase that led to a fiery crash.

KCSO said a vehicle had ran a traffic light around 8:25 p.m., making dangerous moves across lanes of traffic. When officers tried to stop the vehicle as it headed west on Middlebrook Pike, KCSO said the suspects fled and tried to turn onto Knott Road at a high rate of speed.

Officers said the vehicle lost control and went down an embankment, hit a tree and then caught fire.

The suspects got out and ran, and KCSO said officers arrested them a short time later.

According to KCSO, one suspect had outstanding warrants and a large amount of narcotics were recovered. KPD had issues a BOLO for one of the suspects on Tuesday.

KCSO said it will release information on the suspects and their charges as they become available.

