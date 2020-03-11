KCSO correctional officer fired after being charged with domestic assault

Israel Suarez is alleged to have assaulted his wife Sept. 29.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A Knox County Sheriff's Office correctional officer has been fired after being accused of domestic assault, authorities said.

Israel B. Suarez, 32, was booked overnight Monday on the misdemeanor charge.

KCSO spokeswoman Kimberly Glenn told 10News he had been terminated but has the right to appeal through the Sheriff's Merit System Council.

According to records, Suarez dragged his wife by her hair and kicked her repeatedly.

The incident is alleged to have happened Sept. 29 at their home.

A warrant states the couple got into an argument over social media.

"(Suarez) broke the victim's cell phone before dragging her into a closet by her hair. The suspect then proceeded to kick the victim repeatedly," the warrant states.

Frightened, the victim contacted Suarez's ex-wife and told her what had happened, the warrant states.