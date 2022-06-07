KCSO corrections officer charged with firing gunshot into ground at card game

The incident happened July 31 at a residence on Emory Road.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County corrections officer is charged with reckless endangerment for an incident in which he allegedly fired a gunshot into the ground.

Shane T. Love, 27, is to be arraigned Aug. 9 in Knox County General Sessions Court, records show.

The incident happened July 31, according to the warrant.

A woman told Knox County investigators she was at Love's residence on Emory Road with several friends drinking and playing cards. Love and his wife were there, according to the warrant.

The woman, identified as the alleged victim, said Love and his wife got into an argument, and Love left. He told the victim to leave before he came back.

But when he came back, the alleged victim was still there. Love and the alleged victim began to argue, the warrant states.

"The victim stated Mr. Love pushed her, and several witnesses attempted to separate them," the warrant states.

According to the alleged victim, Love then pulled out a handgun and fired one round into the ground.

"Mr. Love stated he fired one round from his handgun into the ground because everyone was being loud from the altercation with the victim," the warrant states.

Love said he holstered the gun after firing the shot.

Authorities took his gun.