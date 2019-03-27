KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office has sent in its Air Watch and K-9 teams the northern side of the county in search of a suspect on the run.

KCSO said an Air Watch helicopter is assisting deputies and K-9s on the ground as they comb Dry Gap, Emory and surrounding northern areas of the county such as Powell.

The sheriff's office said the suspect is on the run and was wearing a gray t-shirt and black hat.

KCSO said the man is possibly armed and people should call 911 instead of trying to approach any suspicious individuals.