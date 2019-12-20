KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Knox County deputy is in the hospital following a chase that ended in a head-on crash between the suspect and deputy Friday morning.

The sheriff's office said it was pursuing a potentially dangerous suspect when the suspect hit one of the KCSO cruisers head-on at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue at Kirkwood Street near the fairgrounds.

Knoxville Police were also on scene of the crash at around 10:40 a.m.

KCSO said charges are pending for the suspect, who has been captured and also taken to the hospital.

Sheriff Tom Spangler said the incident is under investigation but more details will be released soon.