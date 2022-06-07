KCSO: Deputy wounded after another deputy accidentally shot her in the leg while trying to stop attacking dog

KCSO said the deputy is recovering in the ICU after the shooting.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A deputy is recovering in the hospital after her partner on duty accidentally shot her in the leg while trying to stop a dog that was attacking her, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said.

According to KCSO, deputies Lydia Driver and Jordan Hurst responded to a call on the 8200 block of Brickyard Road in Powell around 11 p.m. Tuesday. KCSO said a large pit bull came around the trailer and attacked Driver, saying Hurst accidentally shot her in the left leg while trying to stop the dog.

Driver underwent emergency surgery at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where she is recovering in the intensive care unit.

KCSO said Hurst has been placed on administrative leave with pay, which it said is standard procedure. The sheriff's office said animal control took the dog to Young-Williams Animal Center.

According to the sheriff's office, Driver has worked with KCSO since Nov. 2015. She previously served in the records/LEIDS unit and corrections -- and was a graduate of the last academy class in May 2022.

“Law Enforcement is a dangerous profession; it is unpredictable. Officers deal with people and situations the average person will never experience in their lifetime," Sheriff Tom Spangler said. "This incident is unfortunate, but we will get through it together. We are blessed to serve a community who loves and appreciates our men and women; for that, I’m grateful.”