KCSO: Two face drug charges after deputies arrest them as they waited to pick up students from school

Community members said they're worried students at Green Magnet Academy will lose trust in law enforcement after seeing two people be arrested.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Feb. 25, 2022, Knox County Sheriff's Office arrested and searched people at Green Magnet Academy on suspicions of drug crimes.

The arrest report said a detective saw several items being moved into a car at a motel on Central Ave Pike. They followed the car down I-75 while they waited for more deputies to arrive, according to the report.

Then, the report said they tried to make a traffic stop when the driver of the car, Shakira Hayward, pulled into the car pickup line at Green Magnet Academy to pick up her children.

In the report, detectives said the people in the car did not follow their orders. They took the four people out of the car and arrested them.

Thema McCowan said she was picking up her son from school as deputies handcuffed people in the pickup line. McCowan said she saw the people KCSO arrested sitting in the outdoor classroom at Green Magnet Academy.

McCowan said she and her son watched deputies trying to get Hayward into their cruiser, while she was reacting and saying "different words."

"I turned my son's back and covered his ears because I just didn't want him to hear," McCowan said. "I really couldn't understand why this situation was playing out right in front of an elementary school during dismissal."

Green Magnet Academy is represented by Evetty Satterfield on the Knox County Board of Education. Satterfield said the school board, school district and the sheriff's office have to get in line on how they want law enforcement to act on school grounds. She said schools should be sacred spaces.

"Teachers feel shaken up," Satterfield said.

Knox County Schools said it didn't know the sheriff's office was going to arrest someone on the grounds of one of their schools. The school district said it held a meeting with counselors for people affected by the arrests.

Hayward, one of the people arrested by KCSO, was cited for simple possession and casual exchange drug charges, while Michael Dukes is charged with having marijuana and methamphetamine in a school zone while intending to distribute it.