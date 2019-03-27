KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Four people are in custody after the Knox County Sheriff's Office sent in its Air Watch and K-9 teams to the northern side of the county Wednesday to search for a suspect in an armed carjacking.

Initially, KCSO had said it was searching for one suspect -- now identified as 34-year-old James Bright. They said the search eventually uncovered an accomplice and saw two others arrested during the search for possession of methamphetamine.

James Bright

KCSO

It began at 7340 Norris Freeway at Emory Road near the Halls Crossroads community around 6:10 p.m.

KCSO responded to a call there of a stolen vehicle. The victims said a suspect had approached their vehicle brandishing a gun, inserting a magazine, and pointed it at them -- which put them in fear for their lives.

Before they arrived, officers saw the vehicle driving east on Emory Road, turning right onto Brown Gap Road and into a driveway of a home there.

Officers said Bright, and another passenger identified as 37-year-old Kevin Presley, then ran behind the home.

Kevin Presley

KCSO

Officers eventually captured Bright in a cow pasture behind the residence, but could not immediately locate Presley.

At some point, an Air Watch helicopter was brought in to assist deputies and K-9s on the ground as they combed the area for him. They were also searching vacant barns in the area.

KCSO said it turned out Presley had been hiding inside the home after the wife of the couple who lived there admitted to it.

Ashley Omary

KCSO

Officers then approached the door and called out for him -- and eventually located him inside. He was taken into custody without incident.

Officers said they discovered 11.5 grams of methamphetamine in the immediate area a gun inside the home they found Presley hiding in. The victims identified the gun as the one Bright had used during the carjacking.

The wife, 30-year-old Ashley Omary, and her husband, 30-year-old Joshua Graves, were arrested and charged with possession of schedule II drugs.

Joshua Graves

KCSO

Presley is being charged with evading arrest and possession of stolen property.

Bright was charged with evading arrest, possession of stolen property and three counts of aggravated assault. He was also wanted on two outstanding warrants for tampering with evidence and forgery.