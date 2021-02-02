KCSO arrests suspect after standoff at unfinished church

Deputies said a person barricaded themself inside a church that's still under construction near Ball Camp Pike and Schaad Road Thursday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody after SWAT teams responded to a standoff in Northwest Knox County.

Crisis negotiators worked to end the standoff after the suspect barricaded themself inside an unfinished church, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

KCSO said deputies tried to serve a warrant to the suspect near Ball Camp Pike and Schaad Road around 11 a.m. Thursday. Deputies said the person then barricaded themself inside a church that was still under construction.

KCSO had said they believed the person was potentially armed. Deputies took the person into custody without further incident.