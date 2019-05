KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Halls High School is on a soft lockdown for the rest of the day after an online threat was made overnight, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Thursday.

KCSO said it is investigating the threat.

There may be a heavy police presence around Emory Road and Norris Freeway area, the post continued.

This is a developing story. WBIR will update as more information becomes available.