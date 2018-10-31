The Knox County Sheriff's Office reported that Bobby A. Hansard, 24, was taken into custody around 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 4.

Investigators issued a first-degree murder warrant for the Sevier County man, who was accused in the deadly South Knox County shooting on Wednesday, Oct. 31

He was wanted in connection to a shooting that left one person at a residence off Smith Lane earlier this week and wounded another person, according to KCSO.

Hansard will be taken to the Roger D. Wilson detention facility.

The vehicle investigators were searching for on Nov. 1 was described as a 4-door, maroon sedan. The vehicle was located Saturday, Nov. 3, according to KCSO.

KCSO detectives took Sevier County resident Joseph Dallas Bellew, 21, into custody on Nov. 3.

Bellew is charged in connection with the Oct. 31 South Knoxville homicide.

Bond has been set at $1 million.

According to dispatch, a call for a shooting came in at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 31. When deputies arrived, they found one victim with fatal injuries. The second victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A detective with the Knox County Sheriff's Office initially said they did not believe either of the victims shot the other one.

