KCSO: Human remains found Saturday evening in East Knox County

Authorities said they could not confirm the age, gender or when the person died. However, they did confirm that the remains were human.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said that they received a call about some possible human remains found at around 5 p.m. on Dec. 25.

They said the remains were found in East Knox County, off Andrew Johnson Highway. Detectives from the major crimes unit, forensic personnel and the Knox County Medical Examiners' office all processed the scene. Officials said that the remains were confirmed to be human.

However, authorities said that it was not clear what age the person was when they died, and they said they could not identify the gender or when the person passed away.

Officials said that the remains were taken to the Regional Forensic Center for more examination. the KCSO Major Crimes Unit will lead the investigation, according to a release from officials.