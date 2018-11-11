The Knox County Sheriff's Office said deputies were searching for two male suspects in a shooting that killed one person and sent another to the hospital.

Dispatch said the call came in about 7:50 p.m. on Forest Edge Way Saturday night.

Deputies initially said three people wearing bandanas over their faces entered a trailer and started shooting. After interviewing witnesses, they said there are two suspects.

KCSO identified the victim as Lester Ott.

Officials said Ott was killed by the suspects. The other victim, who is in critical condition, was hit by return fire from the homeowner.

KCSO said detectives are going through video from surrounding security cameras.

