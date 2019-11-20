KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — An inmate being escorted into the University of Tennessee Medical Center Wednesday morning escaped for a brief moment around 9 a.m., according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

Jason Hale, 38, reportedly fled to a nearby wooded area at 8:52 a.m., KCSO spokesperson Kimberly Glenn said.

Dozens of Officers and K-9s from both the Knox County Sheriff's Office, The Knoxville Police Department and UTMC Security responded and were able to establish a perimeter. He was taken back into custody at around 9:20 a.m., Glenn said.

Knoxville Police said authorities found him in the area of Cherokee Trail Drive.

He was in custody for charges including theft and forgery, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This is a developing story. 10News is working to get more information.