KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a gun was reportedly left at Karns High School.

K-9 units and detectives are checking the campus, according to officials. There is not a gunman nor a shooting reported.

Officials said the high school was placed on a soft lockdown.