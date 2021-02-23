KCSO investigates potential threat made against Carter High School on Snapchat

Authorities did not release what type of threat was made, but said additional officers would be deployed to the school on Tuesday.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Crimes Unit is actively investigating a potential threat at Carter High School, KCSO said Monday night.

The threat was made on the social media app, Snapchat, KCSO said.

Authorities did not specify what type of threat was made against the school. An email sent to parents also did not say what type of threat was made.

"As with any online threat, it can be difficult to determine the source of the threat. However, KCSO is utilizing every available resource to trace the owner and or source of the threat," KCSO said in a statement



KCSO will have additional officers and detectives working at the school on Tuesday.

"Parents, teachers and other faculty do not need to be alarmed if they notice an unusual police presence or plain clothes officers in or around the campus Tuesday," KCSO said.