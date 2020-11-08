KCSO investigating after man found dead in North Knox County Monday morning

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said the man was found around 10 a.m. Monday morning, and that he had been shot.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was found dead in North Knox County Monday morning, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

They said the man had been found shot and that he was found around 10 a.m. at 406 Dry Gap Pike. The body was sent to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy, officials said.

They said they believed the victim was in his early 40's, and that his identity is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.