KCSO investigating threats against county commissioners

Justin Biggs said someone in an email threatened his family.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating recent threats made against a couple county commissioners.

Spokeswoman Kimberly Glenn confirmed the investigation but said she couldn't address specifics. It arose last week.

Commission Justin Biggs was one recipient of the threat, an email.

The author threatened to hurt him and his family. Biggs said occasional complaints from the public come with the job. But he can't abide anyone threatening his family, he said.

Biggs said he's appreciated and been impressed with the response of the Sheriff's Office.

"The men and women of the Sheriff's Office -- their efforts have been great," Biggs said. "Anytime you get a death threat it's serious, but it's the times we live in in our country."