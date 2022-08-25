KCSO: Knox Co. man arrested for sending nude videos to students over Snapchat

KCSO said the man had sent several nude videos of himself to minors in a Snapchat group.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County man is facing several charges after deputies said he sent nude videos to minors over social media, according to Knox County Sheriff's Office.

On August 18, an officer at Karns High School received a report from a juvenile student that a man had been sending illicit images and videos to a Snapchat group. KCSO said more than 30 students were in the group.

According to the arrest report, Franklin Jeffries II, 48, had sent nude videos of himself to the group. One victim said they received two videos from Jefferies of him running nude through a parking lot.