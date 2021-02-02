KCSO: Man arrested after driving away from deputies, crashing into three cars in Cedar Bluff

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said Cory J. Lampson was arrested Tuesday after they said he tried to drive away from police after they tried to pull him over.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said that a man was arrested Tuesday after he tried to drive away from them during a traffic stop.

Police said that Cory Lampson was in custody and will be arraigned on new charges, along with outstanding warrants for manufacturing and selling fentanyl and felony theft.

They said deputies tried to pull Lampson over on Cedar Bluff near Sherill Boulevard after finding that the car's license plate belonged to a different vehicle. After trying to pull him over, deputies said that he tried to drive away.

But they said he crashed into three cars at the intersection of Dutchtown Road at Cedar Bluff shortly after. Police were able to arrest him after the crash, according to a release.

Lampson was taken to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility where they said he is awaiting arraignment for new charges.