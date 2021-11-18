KCSO: Man arrested after driving into cruiser and crashing between 2 mobile homes after chase

KCSO said the suspect eventually crashed between two mobile homes several miles into the chase.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — A man is behind bars on several charges after Knox County deputies said he crashed into one of their cruisers and led them on a chase.

According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived at a convenience store at 331 East Emory Road in Powell around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to find a man passed out in an SUV in front of the store.

Deputies said the man, identified as 28-year-old Cody Murphy, came to after they tried to make contact with him. Deputies said Murphy ignored their commands to put his hands on the steering wheel, and began resisting when one of the patrol officers tried to open the driver's side door to get him out of the vehicle.

Deputies said Murphy then started the vehicle and began backing up, hitting one of their cruisers. They said the vehicle's driver-side door also struck one of the deputies -- identified as officer Alison Watkins in the incident report.

KCSO said Murphy sped through the parking lot "with no regard to public safety," circling around and driving straight toward the patrol officers and the cruiser.

Deputies said they then chased after him west on Emory Road before he pulled into a nearby grocery store parking lot in an attempt to escape down West Beaver Creek to Harrell Road.

Deputies said Murphy eventually crashed several miles later between two mobile homes at 7734 Clinton Highway, where they found him hiding underneath a mobile home. Deputies arrested him and said they located various narcotics in his vehicle in numerous sandwich bags, including fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Deputies said they believe he was trying sell drugs due to the amount they found.