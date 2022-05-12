KCSO: Man arrested after leading deputies on a chase, telling 911 he would 'kill any officer that stopped him'

Deputies said they tried to pull over a stolen Jeep carrying a stolen trailer near Harbison's Crossroads in the early hours of Thursday morning.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A man and woman are in custody after the Knox County Sheriff's Office said they chased a stolen Jeep as the man called 911 and threatened to kill officers.

According to KCSO, deputies tried to pull over a Jeep reported stolen out of Indiana pulling a trailer stolen near Harbison's Crossroads in North Knox County around 1 a.m. Thursday.

KCSO said the driver, Lawrence Huffman Jr., refused to stop and hit two KCSO cruisers during the chase.

Deputies said the Jeep continued eastbound on Emory Road toward Grainger County before the chase moved toward Knoxville.

"As the suspect continued fleeing officers, he called 911 and threatened officers, stating he had a gun and would kill any officer that stopped him," KCSO said.

The Grainger County Sheriff's Office and Knoxville Police Department responded to assist KCSO. Deputies said the chase ended at Magnolia Avenue near Cherry Street in Knoxville after the vehicle became non-drivable, and Huffman and another woman, Ashley Collins, were taken into custody.

According to the arrest report, the Jeep was reported stolen out of Fort Wayne, Indiana. The stolen trailer was worth approximately $3,000, KCSO said.

Deputies said Huffman admitted during an interview to taking the trailer and hitting the two deputy cruisers with the stolen Jeep. According to the arrest report, Huffman said Collins pointed the trailer out and helped him back the vehicle up to load it and return to Michigan.