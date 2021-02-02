KCSO: Man arrested after standing in road, swinging belt with padlock on it

Police said that Richard Smith stood on the ramp to Alcoa Highway near UT Medical Center and swung a belt with a padlock on it, eventually hitting a police officer.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested Friday after police tried to stop him from swinging a belt with a padlock attached to it.

He was swinging it while standing on the ramp to Alcoa Highway near the University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to records.

Richard Smith was swinging the belt at around 3:38 a.m. on Friday when police tried to get him to stop, according to records. He refused, and officers attempted to detain him.

Smith then swung at officers, striking one in the groin, according to records.