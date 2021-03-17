KCSO: Man arrested after stealing county cruiser, dragging detective trying to stop him

KCSO said the suspect began to drive away in the deputy's cruiser as he tried to pull him out, dragging the deputy alongside the vehicle.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Knoxville man is in custody after the Knox County Sheriff's Office said he stole a detective's cruiser, dragging the deputy alongside the vehicle as he tried to stop him.

Deputies arrested Darrell Cooper, 29, and charged him with felony aggravated assault, theft, and evading arrest.

According to KCSO, the deputy saw a suspicious person carrying several items across a parking lot of a closed business in the 9100 block of Cross Park Drive in the Cedar Bluff area just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The deputy stopped the man, identified as Cooper, saying he discovered Cooper had an outstanding warrant for stealing a $200 Nespresso machine from the Walmart on Walbrook Drive on February 19.

KCSO said before the deputy could him into custody, Cooper ran to the deputy's vehicle and intended to drive off in it. The deputy chased Cooper, and the two got into a fight. Cooper then began to drive away in the cruiser as the deputy tried to pull him out, dragging the deputy alongside the vehicle, KCSO said.

Deputies said Cooper was able to escape, but was later taken into custody around 1:15 a.m. after a chase down Oak Ridge Highway at Burchfield.