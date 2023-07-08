KCSO: Man arrested for stealing over $50,000 worth of medical supplies

According to KCSO, Juan Kizer had stolen medical supplies from several different victims in Knox County.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Sheriff's Office said one man is arrested after stealing thousands of dollars worth of medical supplies.

According to detectives, they searched for a stolen vehicle on Friday on Summitt Hill Drive in Knoxville. Detectives located the stolen vehicle and confronted the man inside the driver's seat. The man, identified as Juan Kizer, was also wanted for violating probation in Jefferson County.

KCSO said Kizer admitted to detectives that he had stolen a large quantity of medical supplies. Kizer led the detectives to Phillips Avenue and McCormick Street where he had stored the supplies. The approximate value of the stolen medical supplies was $54,650.00.