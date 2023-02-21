Records: Knoxville man behind bars for kidnapping, police chase

Ryan White has been charged with multiple crimes according to an incident report from Knox County.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Knoxville man is behind bars for kidnapping a woman, hitting an officer with his car and then leading police on a chase, according to Knox County arrest records.

According to the documents, a Knoxville Police Department officer attempted to arrest Ryan White for stealing a car at a gas station on Feb. 20,

When the officer approached White, the documents say White struck the officer with his car then fled down Alcoa Highway.

Officers caught up to and arrested White and discovered a woman in the car who said she had been kidnapped, according to the records