A man has been arrested after a woman claimed he broke into her house, bound her and then set the place on fire Monday morning.

According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, Michael James Childress, 47, was charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated kidnapping.

WBIR

"The house was also set on fire and detectives are still investigating that angle," KCSO said in a Facebook post.

The Major Crimes Unit was called out to 8808 Joe Daniels Road to investigate the incident at around 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to KCSO. Investigators said Jacqueline Whitehead, 33, said she heard a noise and went into the kitchen and that's when she found the suspect.

She said they had a physical altercation and Childress reportedly put tape on both her wrists, according to the sheriff's office.

The woman said she was able to break free as the fire grew and gave a description of the suspect to detectives. A K-9 team tracked the person of interest down and he was taken into custody for questioning.

KCSO said Childress has a criminal history involving aggravated assault and theft.

The Karns Fire Department was on the scene to put out the fire.

A witness to the fire and former firefighter, John Scott, said he helped pull the victim away from the home and reported it to 911.

"She was calm," Scott said. "She told us everything. She answered all of our questions. That's why we had so much information when the first fire truck got here."

He said he didn't feel like a hero, he just did what he needed to do.

"I started in the fire department when I was 14," Scott said. "So that's just natural for me...We didn't do anything, we just drug someone away from a fire is all we did."

He says situations like this can make you think about your family.

"Just remember your loved ones, and I guess obviously don't take anyone for granted," Scott said.

Scott says a paramedic friend was right behind him as he pulled up, so he says the woman had good medical attention quickly.

The investigation continues and more details will be released as they become available.

© 2018 WBIR