A Knox County man is in custody after deputies found a woman dead in her West Knox County home on Sunday.

According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Roger England was taken into custody and charged with first degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Kelsey Polk.

KCSO said England's bond has been set at $1 million.

According to the KCSO, Polk's body was found at a West Knox County home on Missoula Way on Jan. 26. Both the suspect and the victim had recently moved to Knoxville.

KCSO said its Major Crimes Unit is in charge of the investigation and no additional details are available at this time.