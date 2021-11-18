KCSO: Man detained at Knox Co. church after aggressive behavior, charged with disorderly conduct

Anthony Beiler, 23, was detained on Sunday after deputies said he caused parishioners to be fearful and afraid with aggressive gestures and cursing.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 23-year-old man was detained and charged with disorderly conduct after the Knox County Sheriff's Office said he entered a church and started behaving aggressively.

According to reports, Anthony Beiler entered First Baptist Concord and started cursing and "flipping off Jesus," which caused parishioners to be afraid, according to authorities. A deputy asked Beiler to leave the church sanctuary, according to reports.

When he refused, Beiler was restrained and carried out, according to officials. He then started becoming combative so deputies put him in wrist restraints and took him into custody for disorderly conduct.

His car was on the church's property and the church towed it away, according to officials.