KCSO: Man faces charges after driving into police cruisers during chase

Police said Donald Eugene Moore Jr., from Corryton, was arrested early Sunday morning after leading police on a chase through Knox County.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said a man is facing charges for assault and evading arrest after leading police on a chase through Knox County and later crashing into them.

They said the Loudon County Sheriff's Office asked for help in a pursuit early Sunday morning. They said Donald Moore Jr., 47, from Corryton, was driving a white GMC Sierra and running from police near the Loudon County line when KCSO joined the chase.

He eventually turned into oncoming traffic lanes on Middlebrook Pike near Robinson Road, and almost hit a bystander's car, according to reports. Moore Jr. then tried to hit a KCSO car, causing another cruiser to crash.

The Sierra was eventually stopped when police used a PIT maneuver on it while on Edgemoor Road, at the Clinton Highway intersection, according to authorities. However, police said Moore Jr. still tried to drive into deputies, crashing into a cruiser.

He was eventually pulled out of his car while resisting arrest, police said. They then used a Taser on him and took him to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.