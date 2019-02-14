KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Deputies have asked for help identifying a man seen stealing cash from a register at the Walmart on Norris Freeway, according to the sheriff's office.

On Wednesday at around 3:15 a.m., the Knox County Sheriff's Office said a black male suspect went into the store and took the cash drawer from a register.

The suspect left in a dark-colored extended cab truck but the make and model were not known.

He's described as a 25-32-year-old man about 5'10 to 6'2 and about 200-230 pounds.

If you have any information please contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes unit at 865-215-2453 or email crimetips@knoxsheriff.org.