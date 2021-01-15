KCSO: Murder suspect in West Knox homicide arrested Friday, along with three others

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said that the arrested Raiquan Stapleton, 25, and charged him with first-degree murder.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said that a murder suspect was arrested Friday afternoon, along with three other people.

Officials said that Raiquan Stapleton, 25, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, using a firearm during a felony and owning a firearm as a felon.

On Sunday, deputies responded to a call at 1028 Edenbridge Way and found two victims in an attached garage. One person, Kevin Roberts, was pronounced dead. An investigation found that he was shot one time in the back, according to officials.

Another victim, Jonquel Brown, was shot several times in the torso and the arm. He was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment, officials said.

Madaisia Duncan, 24, was also arrested for multiple warrants in Knox, Sevier, Sullivan and Williamson counties. Jasmine Flowers, 20, was also arrested for tampering with evidence. Jaylan Cody, 23, was also arrested for a probation violation.

The sheriff's office said that it found and arrested them with the help of the United States Marshals Service, Eastern District of Tennessee Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force.