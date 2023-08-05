KCSO looking for another suspect in homicide

Deputies say Jason Lamont Young should be considered armed and dangerous

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Sheriff's Deputies on Saturday named another suspect after a body was found near the Concord Greenway.

Deputies said they are looking for Jason Lamont Young, 23. He is wanted in connection to the homicide of Alma Matias, 24. Her body was found on July 30, off of Northshore Drive.

KCSO Said it has placed a criminal arrest warrant for First Degree Murder. The agency said he should be considered armed and dangerous.