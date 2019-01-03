An officer with the Knox County Sheriff's was attempting to serve multiple felony warrants on a suspect when the officer was involved in a shooting Friday afternoon.

According to a KCSO spokesperson, the officer caught up with the suspect at the Kroger gas station on Cedar Bluff Rd. The suspect was at the wheel of a vehicle at the gas pump and rammed the officer's cruiser, pinning him between two vehicles.

The officer, according to KCSO, fired shots at the car, hitting both the driver and a passenger. The driver did manage to leave the gas station, go down an embankment, and onto the eastbound ramp of I-40 before other officers caught up with them after a brief chase and stopped them.

Both the driver and passenger were transported to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

The officer was also taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The driver who was shot was wanted on multiple felony warrants, including aggravated robbery and domestic assault.

The Knoxville Police Dept. will take over the investigation since it involves a KCSO officer.

Previous story

Knox County dispatchers have confirmed there's been an officer-involved shooting in West Knoxville.

The shooting was reported off the Cedar Bluff exit of I-40 before 1:30 p.m. on Friday. They could not confirm what agencies were involved.

10News crews on the scene see a very heavy officer presence gathered around the ramp to I-40 eastbound, with officers from both Knoxville Police and the Knox County Sheriff's Office and several unmarked vehicles.

Traffic on Cedar Bluff Rd. is heavily impacted.

On social media, witnesses on scene reported backed up traffic and a heavy police presence.

This is a developing story. We will post more information when we get it.