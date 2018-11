The Knox County Sheriff's Office reported they are on the scene of a shooting.

Dispatch says the call came in about 7:50 p.m. on Forest Edge Way.

Three people wearing bandanas over their faces entered a trailer and started shooting, according to deputies.

There are two victims. One of them is dead. The other was hospitalized.

Deputies are searching for suspects, according to KCSO.

This is a developing story.

